Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Deadline approaching for Cincinnati FBI Teen Academy

The Cincinnati FBI office will hold a program for high school students in April. The deadline...
The Cincinnati FBI office will hold a program for high school students in April. The deadline to apply to the program is Dec. 15.(Photo provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati FBI office is offering a program for high school students who are considering a career in federal law enforcement.

The FBI Cincinnati Teen Academy is accepting applications for its program scheduled for April 27, 2024.

The program is scheduled to be held at the Cincinnati Police Academy. Its focus will be physical fitness and a career as an FBI special agent.

Applications must be received by the FBI by Dec. 15. Due to limited class sizes, the FBI is accepting a limited number of applications.

Information and a downloadable application, are available on the FBI Cincinnati office’s community outreach website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile was breathing and conscious but complaining of pain everywhere, dispatch said.
Boy hit by vehicle near NKY school
Cameron Boatman, 19, died at Jimbo’s Auto Repair on S. High Street when the building went up...
1 of 3 victims killed in fiery Hillsboro explosion identified
The newly renovated Fifth Third Arena hosts its first home Bearcats game Thursday night at the...
UC basketball player hit by car, coach says
Adam Snyder
Parents convicted of murdering 8-year-old son sentenced
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge

Latest News

For the past 10 years, Kathy Evans has baked, packaged, and personally delivered more than 600...
Nurse continues tradition of baking 6,000 cookies for assisted living residents
The woman’s dismembered body was found in a wooded area along Baltimore Avenue in North...
Cincinnati police continue investigation to determine ID of dismembered body
Excessive speed and impairment are not being investigated as factors in this crash.
Passenger dies following I-71 crash
The aftermath of the explosion and fire at Jimbo’s Auto Repair.
Resident hosts Stuff-the-Bus to help families of victims killed in Hillsboro tragedy