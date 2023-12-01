Deadline approaching for Cincinnati FBI Teen Academy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati FBI office is offering a program for high school students who are considering a career in federal law enforcement.

The FBI Cincinnati Teen Academy is accepting applications for its program scheduled for April 27, 2024.

The program is scheduled to be held at the Cincinnati Police Academy. Its focus will be physical fitness and a career as an FBI special agent.

Applications must be received by the FBI by Dec. 15. Due to limited class sizes, the FBI is accepting a limited number of applications.

Information and a downloadable application, are available on the FBI Cincinnati office’s community outreach website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.