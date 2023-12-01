Famous peacock sign back at NKY restaurant

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A 200-pound peacock sign is back at a Northern Kentucky restaurant after its owner says it was torn from the roof earlier this week.

Thieves stole the sign on Wednesday from Peecox Bar and Grill on Madison Pike in Independence, according to owner Earl Cox.

The restaurant had offered a $500 cash reward for its return.

Cox said it cost more than $6,000 when it was custom-made at a shop in Gatlinburg decades ago.

