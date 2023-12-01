Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Father of man shot outside Oakley Target files $50M wrongful death suit

A $50 million wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in connection with a fatal shooting at the...
A $50 million wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in connection with a fatal shooting at the Oakley Target store in 2022.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A $50 million wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in connection with a fatal shooting at the Oakley Target store in 2022.

Cincinnati police say the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Alias Phillips, 24, and Anthony McIntosh, 23, got into an argument inside the store on March 17, 2022. McIntosh left the store, went to his car and then waited outside the front entrance.

When Phillips walked out with his sister and another person, McIntosh chased them, firing several times.

Phillips returned fire with a gun he was legally able to have, prosecutors have said, but he was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Alias Phillips
Alias Phillips(Cincinnati Police Department)
Anthony McIntosh
Anthony McIntosh(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Earlier this year, McIntosh pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and a second count connected to the fatal shooting of another man in 2021. He was sentenced to 21 to 26 1/2 years in prison.

Now, Phillips’ father, Tracy Phillips of West Virginia alleges that Target is partly to blame for his death.

Store security failed to intervene inside the store when his son was confronted and threatened by McIntosh, who had a gun in the store under his shirt, the suit claims.

Target, the suit continues, was negligent, lacked store security and monitoring and did not take reasonable measures to prevent her son’s death or the well-being of other customers.

In addition to $50 million, Phillips’ father is seeking legal fees and “an apology from Target, for their actions for having lack of security and monitoring on March 17th, 2022, which led to the death of his son Alias Phillips.”

The suit was filed in October in Hamilton County Common Pleas but was moved this week to federal court.

Lawyers for the retail giant filed a motion to dismiss the suit, noting that he has not been appointed an executor of his son’s estate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Boatman, 19, died at Jimbo’s Auto Repair on S. High Street when the building went up...
1 of 3 victims killed in fiery Hillsboro explosion identified
Adam Snyder
Parents convicted of murdering 8-year-old son sentenced
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge
A suspect is under arrest after Cincinnati police responded to a report of a female stabbed in...
Suspect arrested in minor stabbing during domestic incident in Westwood, police say
Matt Miazga of FC Cincinnati signals to fans after making a penalty kick against the New York...
FC Cincinnati’s Miazga suspended by MLS

Latest News

Dennis Chaney, 70, of Georgetown, will spend two years in prison and will be classified as a...
Ohio law enforcement veteran gets 2 years in jail for plea agreement in child porn case
Redsfest kicks off today at Duke Energy Convention Center
Redsfest kicks off today at Duke Energy Convention Center
Cameron Boatman, 19, died at Jimbo’s Auto Repair on S. High Street when the building went up...
1 of 3 victims killed in fiery Hillsboro explosion identified
Sonya Hughes (left) received a kidney from Erika Cox, a 19-year-old woman who from Bethel who...
Woman who died in Brown County crash saving lives through organ donations