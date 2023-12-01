Father of man shot outside Oakley Target files $50M wrongful death suit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A $50 million wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in connection with a fatal shooting at the Oakley Target store in 2022.

Cincinnati police say the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Alias Phillips, 24, and Anthony McIntosh, 23, got into an argument inside the store on March 17, 2022. McIntosh left the store, went to his car and then waited outside the front entrance.

When Phillips walked out with his sister and another person, McIntosh chased them, firing several times.

Phillips returned fire with a gun he was legally able to have, prosecutors have said, but he was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Alias Phillips (Cincinnati Police Department)

Anthony McIntosh (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Earlier this year, McIntosh pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and a second count connected to the fatal shooting of another man in 2021. He was sentenced to 21 to 26 1/2 years in prison.

Now, Phillips’ father, Tracy Phillips of West Virginia alleges that Target is partly to blame for his death.

Store security failed to intervene inside the store when his son was confronted and threatened by McIntosh, who had a gun in the store under his shirt, the suit claims.

Target, the suit continues, was negligent, lacked store security and monitoring and did not take reasonable measures to prevent her son’s death or the well-being of other customers.

In addition to $50 million, Phillips’ father is seeking legal fees and “an apology from Target, for their actions for having lack of security and monitoring on March 17th, 2022, which led to the death of his son Alias Phillips.”

The suit was filed in October in Hamilton County Common Pleas but was moved this week to federal court.

Lawyers for the retail giant filed a motion to dismiss the suit, noting that he has not been appointed an executor of his son’s estate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.