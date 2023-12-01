First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy rain for morning rush

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day until noon.

Rain could be heavy at times for the morning commute, causing it to be a slow one, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

The evening commute also will be impacted by scattered showers.

Expect a half inch of rain or less from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., the weather team says.

In all Friday, rainfall will total .75 inches or less.

Saturday will be dry with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

For the FC Cincy match at 6 p.m., look for dry weather and temperatures in the low-50s and then dropping into the 40s.

Rain will return on Sunday with showers throughout the day.

There is a chance that the rain will continue Monday with another system arriving Wednesday into Thursday.

Temps will be warm enough to keep all this precipitation as rain.

