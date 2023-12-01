Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy Rain Friday Morning

Staying dry Saturday, more rain moves in by Sunday.
Friday Video Forecast
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, rainy and slow for the morning drive, heavy at times will cause ponding and standing water. Travel will be slow, so give yourself extra time. Rainfall totals from 4am - 10am will be 1/2 inch or less and totals for the event will be 0,75″ or less.

By noon heavy rain pushes out of area, impacts for the and afternoon and evening will be minimal, with just a scattered shower.

Saturday’s dry weather will be short lived because rain returns Sunday with widely scattered rain showers throughout much of the day. Isolated showers linger into Monday morning. Tuesday will also see some isolated rain showers with seasonable highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

Chilly and drier conditions move in for the middle of the week, but milder air returns late next week as more moisture moves back into the region for the first weekend of December.

