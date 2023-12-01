Hamilton shooting sends 1 to hospital

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton police are on scene investigating a shooting early Friday, Butler County dispatchers confirm.

It was reported on North 7th Street at 2:28 a.m., a dispatch supervisor said.

One person was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital, she confirmed.

Police were looking for a blue sedan in connection with the incident that was spotted on Interstate 275 near Route 4 in Fairfield.

Further details were released.

