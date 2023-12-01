Contests
Hamilton shooting sends 1 to hospital

Hamilton police are on scene investigating a shooting on North 7th Street early Friday, Butler...
Hamilton police are on scene investigating a shooting on North 7th Street early Friday, Butler County dispatchers confirm.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton police are on scene investigating a shooting early Friday, Butler County dispatchers confirm.

It was reported on North 7th Street at 2:28 a.m., a dispatch supervisor said.

One person was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital, she confirmed.

Police were looking for a blue sedan in connection with the incident that was spotted on Interstate 275 near Route 4 in Fairfield.

Further details were released.

