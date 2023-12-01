Contests
Here’s when Shake Shack opens in Tri-State

Shake Shack's first location in the Tri-State will open to the public on Dec. 7 at Liberty...
Shake Shack's first location in the Tri-State will open to the public on Dec. 7 at Liberty Center.(Shake Shack)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Shake Shack is opening its first Tri-State location next week.

The popular chain will start serving up Angus beef hamburgers, crispy chicken and hand-spun milkshakes on Dec. 7 at Liberty Center off Interstate 75 and Liberty Way, Township Trustee Tom Farrell tells FOX19 NOW.

There will be indoor and outdoor seating as well as a drive-thru.

The restaurant is currently hiring for all levels at ShakeShack.com/Join-Our-Team.

This will be Shake Shack’s 9th location and its second one with a drive-thru, the company says.

