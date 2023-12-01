Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Kitten rescued from median wall of busy interstate, gets new home

Firefighters rescued a frightened kitten stranded on the median wall of Interstate 285.
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A scared kitten was saved from its dangerous perch along Interstate 285 this week and has a new home thanks to a DeKalb County Fire Rescue crew.

Capt. Almedin Kulo and crew members Joshua Andrews, Jesse Cole and Stephen Krick were responding to hazmat calls Monday when they spotted the small white kitten shivering on the median wall of the busy highway.

They decided to stop and pull the frightened feline to safety.

The kitten has since been adopted by the mother of Tyson Lewis, a DeKalb senior firefighter, who’d recently lost her cat.

A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to...
A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to firefighters in DeKalb County, Georgia.(DeKalb County Fire Rescue)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Boatman, 19, died at Jimbo’s Auto Repair on S. High Street when the building went up...
1 of 3 victims killed in fiery Hillsboro explosion identified
Adam Snyder
Parents convicted of murdering 8-year-old son sentenced
The newly renovated Fifth Third Arena hosts its first home Bearcats game Thursday night at the...
UC basketball player hit by car, coach says
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge
The juvenile was breathing and conscious but complaining of pain everywhere, dispatch said.
Boy hit by vehicle near NKY school

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York...
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says
Travis Scott tried to help keep the peace between a couple he saw arguing during his show in...
Rapper Travis Scott stops concert to ask arguing couple to hug - clipped version
Rep. Max Miller of Ohio said his family's support for the campaign of Santos cost them dearly....
Rep. Miller accuses George Santos of stealing thousands from him and his mother
The restaurant had offered a $500 cash reward for its return.
Famous peacock sign back at NKY restaurant
Michael Keaton stars as the title character in "Beetlejuice."
Tim Burton says production has wrapped on ‘Beetlejuice 2′