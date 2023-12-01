Contests
Lingering light showers and drizzle Friday evening

Drier conditions move in for the weekend
Tracking unsettled weather for part of the weekend ahead.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The First Alert Weather Day is CANCELED! Total rainfall amounts in the tri-state range from 0.10″ to 0.35″ from various Kentucky Mesonet sites and Regional Airports as of Noon Friday.

Lingering light rain showers continue Friday afternoon with highs in the low 50s. It’ll also be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

A few lingering light showers will be possible east of town on Saturday morning and early afternoon, but most will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. For the FC Cincinnati match at 6 p.m., temperatures will be in the lower 50s as the match begins, dropping into the middle 40s by the time it ends.

The dry weather is short lived because rain returns Sunday with widely scattered rain showers throughout much of the day. Isolated showers linger into Monday morning, but much of Monday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs a tad cooler back in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will also see some isolated rain showers with seasonable highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

Chilly and drier conditions move in for the middle of the week, but milder air returns late next week as more moisture moves back into the region for the first weekend of December.

