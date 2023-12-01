Contests
NKY restaurant wants its famous peacock sign back

NKY restaurant has famous peacock sign stolen
By Simone Jameson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The owner of a Northern Kentucky restaurant wants its 200-pound peacock sign returned after it was torn from the roof.

The sign adorned Peecox Bar and Grill in Independence, Ky. until thieves stole it Wednesday

The restaurant is offering a $500 cash reward for its return.

“For somebody to go through that much work and trouble ... it took a lot of balls,” Earl Cox, owner of the restaurant said. “Why they felt they needed that peacock, I’ll never know.”

Not only was the peacock heavy it was mounted to the building with heavy-duty hardware.

“(T)he bolts they sawed off to get the thing loose,” Cox said. “And this bird was probably 3-by-3 foot or 3-by-4 foot on that roof with lights on it.”

Cox and his wife had the sign custom-made at a shop in Gatlinburg, Tenn. decades ago. At the time it cost more than $6,000

It’s a blow to the couple who said the sign was the signature of their business.

“You can’t replace the sentimental value on it,” Cox said. “There’s no way they’ll be able to sell it for anything we have in it moneywise. Why people feel they can take your property like that, it beats me.”

Cox said he will relocate some of the cameras that are installed on the business. He’s also considering a replacement for the peacock, though it would cost them several thousand dollars.

Anyone with information on the peacock or its theft should call the Kenton County Sheriff’s Office.

