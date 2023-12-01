Contests
North College Hill High School on lockdown after man shot near stadium, dispatch says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Watch FOX19 NOW’s live stream in the video above for updates.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - North College Hill High School is on lockdown after a man was shot near the stadium, according to Hamilton County dispatch.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Friday.

Dispatch said a 62-year-old man was shot in the leg at the high school.

North College Hill City School District Superintendent Eugene Blalock said in a message to parents that the shooting happened in front of the football stadium just after 2 p.m., our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

“This incident did not involve our students or staff; everyone is safe,” Blalock wrote, according to the Enquirer.

The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, dispatch explained.

No other details have been released.

