North College Hill High School on lockdown after man shot near stadium, dispatch says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - North College Hill High School is on lockdown after a man was shot near the stadium, according to Hamilton County dispatch.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Friday.
Dispatch said a 62-year-old man was shot in the leg at the high school.
North College Hill City School District Superintendent Eugene Blalock said in a message to parents that the shooting happened in front of the football stadium just after 2 p.m., our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.
“This incident did not involve our students or staff; everyone is safe,” Blalock wrote, according to the Enquirer.
The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, dispatch explained.
No other details have been released.
