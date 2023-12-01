Nurse continues tradition of baking 6,000 cookies for assisted living residents

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A nurse at an assisted living community is continuing a wonderful tradition.

For the past 10 years, Kathy Evans has baked, packaged, and personally delivered more than 6,000 cookies to residents of Senior Star at The Kenwood.

