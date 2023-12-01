Ohio law enforcement veteran gets 2 years in jail for plea agreement in child porn case

Video from previous coverage.

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A southern Ohio law enforcement veteran is going to prison after a plea agreement in a child porn case.

Dennis Chaney, 70, of Georgetown, will spend two years in prison and will be classified as a Tier II Sexual Offender, according to Brown County court officials.

As part of the plea agreement, eight of the 10 charges Chaney was indicted for were dropped, the court explained.

The former investigator for the Ohio Lottery Commission did plea to two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, according to court officials.

Chaney also served as a special deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office from September 2011 to December 2013.

Before that, he worked for decades at the Dayton Police Department before retiring as a sergeant.

The sheriff revealed on April 25 that the investigation into Chaney began late last year.

Deputies received a Dec. 19, 2022, tip that Chaney “transferred images and videos consistent with possible child pornography. After several months of investigating, deputies developed enough probable cause to take the case to the grand jury.”

Chaney was arrested on April 24.

