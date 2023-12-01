Opening date announced for Shake Shack in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Shake Shack will open its first Tri-State location in December, according to officials.

Its location at Liberty Center on I-75 and Liberty Way will open to the public on Dec. 7, according to Liberty Township Trustee Tom Farrell.

The new restaurant will have a friends and family night on Dec. 6.

The popular chain is known for its hand-spun milkshakes and Angus beef burgers. Locations have house-made lemonade, beer, wine and other popular items on its menu.

This is the first Shake Shack in the Tri-State and the ninth in Ohio. The Liberty Township location will have a drive-thru as well as indoor and outdoor seating.

