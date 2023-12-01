Contests
Owner of stolen car says his next vehicle won’t be a Kia or Hyundai

Teens steal car while owner was at work
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man who had his car stolen Wednesday said his next vehicle won’t be as easy for thieves to target.

Maurice Stewart said he went to work Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati and left his car parked in Clifton Heights on Molrein Avenue.

When he left work around 6:45 p.m., his Hyundai was gone. The only signs it had been there were shattered glass on the curb and grass next to where it was parked.

“Right here, they smashed my back window out,” Stewart said. “I realize I have a Hyundai and maybe they did the little trick to it. I called the police immediately and they said, ‘We got a beat on it.’”

Stewart’s car was found crashed in West Price Hill against a wall. Teenagers, who were suspected of stealing the car, didn’t relent until Cincinnati police officers used stop sticks.

“I’m very passionate about our youth and trying to serve them,” Stewart said. “It’s very unfortunate to see this kind of thing happen. For me, and all I pour into the youth, and then to hear youth stole my vehicle and went joyriding, it’s very heartbreaking.”

Stewart said he’s now driving a rental - he made sure it wasn’t a Kia or a Hyundai.

