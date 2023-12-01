Contests
Passenger dies following I-71 crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 71.

The wreck happened around 10:15 a.m. Friday on northbound I-71 near the 7.9-mile marker, according to Cincinnati police.

A 49-year-old man was driving a Toyota 4 Runner SUV on the exit ramp from northbound I-71 to eastbound State Route 562 to Ridge Avenue and hit a concrete wall, police explained.

In the backseat was a 63-year-old man, according to police.

While the driver was not hurt, his passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, CPD said.

The 63-year-old man, who has not been identified, died at the hospital, according to police.

Excessive speed and impairment are not being investigated as factors in this crash.

Call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

