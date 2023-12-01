Perfect North Slopes opens this weekend

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Perfect North Slopes is opening for the season this weekend.

Opening Day starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with skiing and snowboarding until 9:30 p.m.

Snow tubing remains to be determined, according to the Perfect North Slopes website.

Opening day for the 23/24 winter season is Saturday, December 2nd! Ski and Snowboard from 9:30 AM - 9:30 PM. Terrain will be limited, but the winter season is finally here! Visit https://t.co/zkMRlklreV for more information!

Snow Tubing Opening Day remains “ To Be Determined” pic.twitter.com/otgMhJtAnN — Perfect North Slopes (@skiridetubepns) November 30, 2023

The Blue, Green and Orange chairlifts will be running as well as a new Red chairlift. The Skytrac lift is an upgrade from the previous three-person lift to a four-person one.

During Bonus Days, discounted pricing will be in effect with a $59 lift ticket for ages 13-59 and $45 for ages 12&under/60+.

Rental equipment during Bonus Days is discounted to $24.

Bonus Day lift tickets are only available for purchase inside the West Lodge Ticket Office.

Season passes have undergone a big change in how they work now.

All season passes will be “direct to lift.”

Place your pass (alone) in your jacket pocket and ski or ride right to the access gates at the bottom of each lift. Wait for the gate to recognize your pass; once it opens, ski or ride through to load the chairlift.

All lift tickets will be “direct to lift,” as well. Complete an online waiver and purchase your lift ticket online.

Once you arrive, visit the kiosks outside the West Lodge to redeem your QR confirmation. Scan the code to receive the RFID card, then place your pass (alone) in your jacket pocket.

Ski or ride right to the access gates at the bottom of each chairlift, then wait for the gate to recognize your pass.

Once the gate opens, ski or ride through to load the chairlift and have a great day on the snow!

These RFID cards are meant to ease the lift ticket and season pass experience.

“Keeping your RFID card in a dedicated pocket throughout the winter, or even just your day on the slopes will help keep the lift loading quick and easy,” the website advises.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.