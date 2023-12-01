Police: Juvenile hospitalized after shooting in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A juvenile was shot in Hamilton early Friday morning, according to Hamilton Police Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler.

Hamilton officers were dispatched to the area of 19 N. 7th St. at approximately 2:28 a.m. for a report of gunshots, Sgt. Ungerbuehler wrote in a press release.

When they arrived at the scene, a juvenile with a gunshot wound was found and treated by the Hamilton Fire Department, police said.

The victim was shot in the right calf and upper left arm and was later transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital, police told FOX19 NOW.

Police spotted a blue sedan they believe is in connection to the shooting on Interstate 275 near Route 4 in Fairfield, however, no arrests have been made yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.

