Re-development efforts announced for historic Camp Washington factory

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A condemned building in Camp Washington will soon be brought back to life.

The Crosley Building is marked by graffiti and shattered windows, but the former factory has a lot of history.

“It symbolizes the long history of manufacturing and industrial activity in this Camp Washington neighborhood,” said Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority CEO Laura Brunner.

Built in 1929 on Arlington Avenue, the Crosley Building was home to the Crosley Radion Corporation, which at one point operated WLW radio out of the top floor.

Over the years, it also was home to auto, aviation, and refrigerator manufacturing work, including some top-secret military projects.

“This building is a wonderful piece of our city’s history, and it has been vacant long enough,” stated Brunner. “Today, we’re beginning another chapter. "

During a news conference on Friday, the Port Authority announced a partnership with the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County to get work started on bringing the 300,030-square-foot building back to life.

“We just voted yesterday,” said Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reece. “We tried to keep it a secret but also vote for the money.”

$5 million of remediation and demolition work will now start.

What it will look like in the end is still unknown as officials say it’s still too early in the process.

They are working with architects and engineers on the design that they are confident will transform not just this building, but the entire Camp Washington and Queensgatte communities.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.