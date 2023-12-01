Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Re-development efforts announced for historic Camp Washington factory

The Crosley Building was built in 1929 and was once home to the Crosley Radion Corporation,...
The Crosley Building was built in 1929 and was once home to the Crosley Radion Corporation, which at one point operated WLW radio out of the top floor.(WXIX)
By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A condemned building in Camp Washington will soon be brought back to life.

The Crosley Building is marked by graffiti and shattered windows, but the former factory has a lot of history.

“It symbolizes the long history of manufacturing and industrial activity in this Camp Washington neighborhood,” said Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority CEO Laura Brunner.

Built in 1929 on Arlington Avenue, the Crosley Building was home to the Crosley Radion Corporation, which at one point operated WLW radio out of the top floor.

Over the years, it also was home to auto, aviation, and refrigerator manufacturing work, including some top-secret military projects.

“This building is a wonderful piece of our city’s history, and it has been vacant long enough,” stated Brunner. “Today, we’re beginning another chapter. "

During a news conference on Friday, the Port Authority announced a partnership with the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County to get work started on bringing the 300,030-square-foot building back to life.

“We just voted yesterday,” said Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reece. “We tried to keep it a secret but also vote for the money.”

$5 million of remediation and demolition work will now start.

What it will look like in the end is still unknown as officials say it’s still too early in the process.

They are working with architects and engineers on the design that they are confident will transform not just this building, but the entire Camp Washington and Queensgatte communities.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Boatman, 19, died at Jimbo’s Auto Repair on S. High Street when the building went up...
1 of 3 victims killed in fiery Hillsboro explosion identified
Adam Snyder
Parents convicted of murdering 8-year-old son sentenced
The newly renovated Fifth Third Arena hosts its first home Bearcats game Thursday night at the...
UC basketball player hit by car, coach says
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge
The juvenile was breathing and conscious but complaining of pain everywhere, dispatch said.
Boy hit by vehicle near NKY school

Latest News

The aftermath of the explosion and fire at Jimbo’s Auto Repair.
Resident hosts Stuff-the-Bus to help families of victims killed in Hillsboro tragedy
Hamilton County dispatch said a 62-year-old man was shot in the leg at the North College Hill...
North College Hill High School on lockdown after man shot near stadium, dispatch says
The victim was shot in the right calf and upper left arm, police said.
Police: Juvenile hospitalized after shooting in Hamilton
Northern lights viewing
Northern Lights viewing