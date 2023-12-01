Redsfest comes to Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s the largest team fan festival in Major League Baseball and it’s happening this weekend in Downtown Cincinnati.

Bally Sports Redfest kicks off Friday afternoon at the Duke Energy Convention Center with all of the Cincinnati Reds and a laundry list of activities, including a team meet-and-greet with a photo-op.

Tickets for Redfest are available now and can be purchased online or at the door of the Duke Energy Center.

2-day tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for kids ages 12 or younger

1-day tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids 12 or younger

Children three years old or younger are admitted free

The first 10,000 fans in attendance each day will receive a Redsfest drawstring bag and sticker sheet.

Mainstage Highlights

Friday, Dec. 1

5:30 p.m.: Introduction of Reds players past and present

6 p.m.: Redsfest Home Run Derby (ft. major league players)

6:40 p.m.: Kids-only press conference

7:15 p.m.: Hot Stove Report

8:05 p.m.: 2023 Reds Major League Team Awards

9:10 p.m.: Reds Cooking Show (ft. major league players)

Saturday, Dec. 2

11 a.m.: Rosie Reds/Kid Glove Ceremony

11:20 a.m.: Hot Stove Report

12:05 p.m.: Reds Rookie Roundtable

12:50 p.m.: Jim Day Podcast Live! ft. Reds Hall of Famer Sean Casey

2:10 p.m.: Are you smarter than a Reds Heads member? (ft. major league players)

3 p.m.: Reds Feud (ft. major league players)

People can find the full list of players attending here.

In addition to the festivities, Reds tickets for the 2024 season are on sale at Redsfest, including the Thomas Rhett post-game concert tickets.

The annual festival begins Friday from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and the last day will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.