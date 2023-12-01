Contests
Reitz basketball player returns after suffering a stroke

Reitz basketball senior back on the court after suffering stroke
By Brady Williams
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Reitz Lady Panthers basketball team is currently undefeated, but one of their players has secured a much more important win.

Senior Alexis Nation is back on the court after suffering a stroke early in the school year.

According to the National Institutes of Health the average stroke patient is pushing 70 years old. Alexis was 17.

It was a shock, but no one was shocked to see how ready she was to get back on the court.

Since elementary school, basketball’s been natural for Alexis Nation.

“I like having a ball in my hands,” she says.

She’s a shooting guard - it’s what she likes best- and in her senior year, she says it’s always been good.

“A lot of it’s the team, getting to play with a great group of girls, group of people.”

But one day in October, she was taken out of the gym.

“I couldn’t speak. I sounded like. It was bad.”

Her parents noticed she was acting out of the ordinary - almost childish.

“My dad’s in the military and he did a stroke protocol.”

That’s when they knew she needed to go to the hospital, where they had her under observation.

“They put me on a bunch of stuff, they still were running a bunch of tests they weren’t sure like no way a 17 year old had a stroke.”

A hole between two chambers of her heart allowed a clot to go to her brain and sure enough, she had a stroke at 17.

While she was in the hospital, her team and coach Brock Stone were shocked.

“It’s a little scary when you hear that about a teenager,” says Coach Stone.

Meanwhile, she was focused on getting back on the court.

“The first text she sent me after I texted her after she had the stroke was...” Stone says.

“Okay can I still come in and shoot tomorrow? My mom was like ‘you can’t go back and shoot, they think you had a stroke,’” Nation tells us.

In fact, she still needed surgery on her heart.

“I’m like well, I’m fine now,” explains Nation. “Like I was ready to get back to it.”

She had that surgery on November 1, and she is back to it.

“I wanted to be back to my normal routine. Basketball, gym, school.”

What’s not normal, is how the community has reacted.

“I’m not a person who really likes attention, but at the same time, I never knew that people really cared.”

Her team visited her in the hospital, t-shirts have been made, and they may have broken record attendance for one of their scrimmages.

“There’s a lady who texts me just about every day and they talk about me all the time. They’re the sweetest group of people.”

Nation says she’s okay with the attention if it means people can learn from what she’s been through.

“I just had a small stroke, and that’s significant, but after a small stroke comes a big stroke.”

She says if you every notice any signs of a stroke, you should go to the hospital.

According to the National Institutes of Health, those signs include:

  • Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or trouble understanding speech
  • Sudden numbness or weakness, especially on one side of the body
  • Sudden severe headache with no known cause
  • Sudden trouble seeing from one or both eyes
  • Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, or loss of balance or coordination

