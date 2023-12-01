Resident hosts Stuff-the-Bus to help families of victims killed in Hillsboro tragedy

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hillsboro community is working together this holiday season to help out several families after they recently lost their loved ones in an auto shop explosion on Tuesday afternoon.

To bring some financial relief to them and lift their spirits, Hillsboro resident, Max Sprague, is organizing a Stuff-the-Bus for the victims’ children and families.

“Hillsboro is both a community and a family. There is a long-time tradition of cruising the block that goes back to the 50s, and I run the Ohio Car Shows and Cruise-Ins group on Facebook - we have over 83,000 members - and I host the Festival of the Bells Car Show in Hillsboro every July,” Sprague explained. “When I heard about the tragedy I knew we had to do something.”

While he does not know the families personally, Sprague says the small Ohio town is like a family in itself and that’s one reason why he felt inclined to help out.

“I moved to Hillsboro 2 years ago from extreme Northeast Ohio, and I was immediately welcomed into the community,” he said.

According to the flyer, the gifts will be going to the victims’ children: Three girls ages 12, 10 and 6, three boys ages 9, 8 and 5, and a 5-month-old boy.

The Hillsboro community is raising money and buying gifts to stuff the bus in an effort to help the families of the victims who died in an auto shop explosion on Tuesday. (Max Sprague)

People can drop off their gifts at the small parking lot next to the Scott House on West Main Street on Dec. 16 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

After the drop-off, a wrapping party will be held at Leap of Faith Bridal.

“... Community is always welcome - I believe in fellowship,” Sprague said. “Right now it’s [the wrapping party] scheduled for [December] 17th.”

There will also be a “giant” stocking for any cash donations, Sprague says.

Other businesses in the area have also started raising money for the families.

The tragedy began on Tuesday around 4 p.m. when an explosion and a fire broke out at Jimbo’s Auto Shop. Three people were reported dead and one was hospitalized, according to Highland County emergency crews.

On Thursday, one of the three victims was identified by his mother as 19-year-old Cameron Boatman, while the other two have not been identified yet.

Details of what exactly happened are limited.

The cause of the fatal explosion is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.