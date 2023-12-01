Contests
Styx, Foreigner coming to Cincinnati in 2024

STYX, FOREIGNER and John Waite will perform at Riverbend Music Center on Aug. 23, 2024. Photo: Mary LeBus(Mary LeBus)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two legendary 70s rock bands are coming to Riverbend Music Center next summer for their “Renegades & Juke Box Heroes” Tour.

Styx and Foreigner will make a stop in Cincinnati on Aug. 23, 2024, for the next leg of their farewell tour.

In addition, British rockstar John Waite will make a special guest appearance on stage, performing his No. 1 hit songs, “Missing You” and “When I See You Smile.”

Tickets for the rock concert go on sale to the public on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

Fans who have a Citi credit card will have access to the presale as early as Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. until Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment.

