Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Dec. 1-3

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s finally the weekend and it’s going to be a busy one in Cincinnati as teams, businesses and communities gear up for their big events.

Whether you’re a sports fan, a shopper, or love the holidays, there is surely something for you to partake in this weekend in the Queen City.

Bally Sports Redfest presented by PNC

Redsfest, the biggest fan festival in Major League Baseball, kicks off Friday at 3 p.m. at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

The annual event gathers thousands of Cincinnati Reds fans where they get to meet past and present players, partake in Reds-themed activities and even get all of the Reds merch for the 2024 season.

Tickets are still available for purchase online or at the door.

“Hell Is Real” match returns to TQL Stadium

After a big win against the Philadelphia Union last weekend, FC Cincinnati will take on their arch-nemesis, the Columbus Crew, on Saturday at TQL Stadium for the MLS Eastern Conference final.

The match, known as “Hell Is Real,” was named in honor of the two Ohio cities and the billboard that sits in between them off of Interstate 71 that reads, “Hell Is Real.”

If FCC wins on Saturday, they will be a finalist in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup where they will play the Western Conference winner.

Don’t have tickets to the big game? You’re not alone.

Watch the game alongside other FCC fans at one of the following pub partners.

The Pitch

Queen City Radio

Taglio (OTR, Montgomery and Columbia-Tusculum)

The Pub at Kolping

Hi-Mark

Wings and Rings (Union and Greendale)

The Growler House

Rhinehaus

Molly Malone’s

Dickmann’s Sports Bar & Grill

Bucketheads

Bean & Barley

Alexandria Brewing Company

Market on Main inside Woodward Theater

On Sunday, local stores and businesses will gather inside the historic Woodward Theater for the monthly Market on Main, the holiday version.

Shoppers will be sure to find something they love for themselves or a loved one as there are over 30 unique vendors.

Main Street Shop & Studio, a local goods and retail store in Over-the-Rhine, is the brains behind this project. The store posted an FAQs slideshow on Instagram for shoppers to make the event as easy as possible.

The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Dark Charge Winter Block Party

Braxton Brewery’s annual winter block party returns Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and ending 12 hours later.

This year there will be 25 craft beers on tap, including specialty brews like the Boston Cream Donut.

For the sports-lovers, Braxton will be sure to show as much game coverage as possible. The brewery team even made an itinerary for fans.

Noon: Oklahoma State v. Texas

4 p.m.: Georgia v. Alabama

6 p.m.: FC Cincinnati v. Columbus Crew

8 p.m.: Michigan v. Iowa and Louisville v. Florida State

The event is cashless. All other FAQs can be found online.

ArtisanFest 513′s Holiday Market

Memorial Hall will be filled with games, live music and vendors for the Cincinnati Holiday Market on Sunday.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., families and shoppers can explore all of the unique products each small business has to offer.

Admission to the event is free.

King’s Island Winterfest returns

King’s Island transformed into a snow globe for its annual Winterfest, a month-long holiday celebration.

Park-goers can enjoy ice skating at Snow Flake Lake, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus or rent an igloo for a few hours.

King’s Island operates Monday - Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Check the park’s December calendar to see what days it’s operating.

Tickets can be bought online.

Land of Illusion’s Christmas Glow

One of the Midwest’s largest Winter Wonderland villages returns to Middletown on Friday for 25 consecutive days.

Get into the holiday spirit at Land of Illusion’s Christmas Glow this weekend with a 3.8 million-light journey through a drive-thru light show, a photo-op with Santa, and even an encounter with the Grinch.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.