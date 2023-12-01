University of Cincinnati basketball player hit by car, coach says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A University of Cincinnati basketball player was hurt after he was struck by a car Thursday.

Simos Lukosius, a 6-foot-8 junior from Lithuania, was hit by a vehicle, according to UC men’s basketball coach Wes Miller.

Lukosius had a bruise on his leg. The car that hit him had a broken windshield. Miller said he would be evaluated in the morning.

Listed on the UC roster as a guard and forward, Lukosius has averaged 8.7 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds through six games this season. He’s fifth on the team in minutes played.

Lukosius played his first two seasons at Butler before transferring to UC this year.

UC plays Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday at Fifth Third Arena.

