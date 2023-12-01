Woman who died in Brown County crash saving lives through transplants

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While family and friends continue to mourn the loss of a Tri-State woman, her organ donations are already changing lives.

Ericka Cox, a 19-year-old woman from Bethel, died from her injuries in a weekend car crash Monday. The other driver in the crash is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An organ donor, Cox’s kidney has already saved one woman.

Sonya Hughes had been on the transplant list for almost a year, according to her son Carl Whalen and daughter Athena Packer.

“The fact we were able to get a kidney as soon as we were able to was a big blessing, even though it happened in such a tragic event,” Packer said.

Packer said she knew Cox’s mom for some time and knew her mother needed a transplant and made sure she was the recipient of one of her kidneys. The families had been neighbors.

“It’s bittersweet because they lost someone very dear to them,” Packer said. “They saved my mother’s life because we weren’t sure how long my mother had left without a kidney.”

Whalen said they consider Cox part of their family and that experience has brought the two families closer together. They said they would be attending Cox’s funeral Saturday.

