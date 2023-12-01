Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Woman who died in Brown County crash saving lives through transplants

Sonya Hughes (left) received a kidney from Erika Cox, a 19-year-old woman who from Bethel who...
Sonya Hughes (left) received a kidney from Erika Cox, a 19-year-old woman who from Bethel who died Monday following a car crash over the weekend. Cox was an organ donor.(Photos provided)
By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While family and friends continue to mourn the loss of a Tri-State woman, her organ donations are already changing lives.

Ericka Cox, a 19-year-old woman from Bethel, died from her injuries in a weekend car crash Monday. The other driver in the crash is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An organ donor, Cox’s kidney has already saved one woman.

Sonya Hughes had been on the transplant list for almost a year, according to her son Carl Whalen and daughter Athena Packer.

“The fact we were able to get a kidney as soon as we were able to was a big blessing, even though it happened in such a tragic event,” Packer said.

Packer said she knew Cox’s mom for some time and knew her mother needed a transplant and made sure she was the recipient of one of her kidneys. The families had been neighbors.

“It’s bittersweet because they lost someone very dear to them,” Packer said. “They saved my mother’s life because we weren’t sure how long my mother had left without a kidney.”

Whalen said they consider Cox part of their family and that experience has brought the two families closer together. They said they would be attending Cox’s funeral Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sumatran rhino calf was born in Indonesia and is the offspring of an animal born in the...
Rare species born at Cincinnati Zoo sires new baby in Indonesia
Three people are dead and another is hospitalized after a large explosion and fire in Hillsboro.
3 dead, 1 hospitalized in explosion, fire at Hillsboro auto shop
Matt Miazga of FC Cincinnati signals to fans after making a penalty kick against the New York...
FC Cincinnati’s Miazga suspended by MLS
Federal investigators are joining the investigation into an auto shop explosion and fire that...
Federal investigators respond to deadly auto shop explosion, fire in Hillsboro
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy's criminal case is on hold after judge recuses himself
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy criminal case on hold after judge recuses himself

Latest News

The Cincinnati Police Department is looking for a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred...
Cincinnati police looking for suspect in sex assault
The newly renovated Fifth Third Arena hosts its first home Bearcats game Thursday night at the...
University of Cincinnati basketball player hit by car, coach says
Shake Shack's first location in the Tri-State will open to the public on Dec. 7 at Liberty...
Opening date announced for Shake Shack in Liberty Township
The Boone County High School band is performing in a competition playing classic rock songs.
Boone County High School band taking part in nation Metallica competition
Cameron Boatman, 19, died at Jimbo’s Auto Repair on S. High Street when the building went up...
1 of 3 victims killed in fiery Hillsboro explosion identified