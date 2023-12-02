Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Clifton woman says she is ‘shaken’ after being robbed at gunpoint

Clifton woman says she was robbed in front of her own home
Clifton woman says she was robbed in front of her own home
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman who said she was robbed in Clifton on Thursday morning said she’s still shaken up from the incident.

Tess Schuster said a friend dropped her off in front of her home on Morrison Place at around 1:30 a.m. She was robbed as she was trying to enter her place.

“As I was putting my key in the door I heard a voice say, ‘Give me the expletive bag,’” Schuster said. “I put my hands up. I had a bag of just some snacks and water and stuff. So I just threw that and she picked it up and got back in the driver’s side (of her car). I didn’t see if anybody else in the car but I think there may have been. When she drove off I came into the house.”

Schuster said she called the police after getting into her house.

She said she’s most upset about having a gun pointed at her - she said the items that were stolen from her don’t matter.

“Never let your guard down,” Schuster said. “Be situationally aware. If you find yourself in that type of situation, if they’re asking for your phone or your purse, just give it up. It’s not worth dying for.”

Schuster said she filed a report with officers. If you have information about the robbery, please contact the Cincinnati Police Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile was breathing and conscious but complaining of pain everywhere, dispatch said.
Boy hit by vehicle near NKY school
Cameron Boatman, 19, died at Jimbo’s Auto Repair on S. High Street when the building went up...
1 of 3 victims killed in fiery Hillsboro explosion identified
Hamilton County dispatch said a 62-year-old man was shot in the leg at the North College Hill...
Lockdown at North College Hill High School lifted after man was shot in leg
The newly renovated Fifth Third Arena hosts its first home Bearcats game Thursday night at the...
UC basketball player hit by car, coach says
Adam Snyder
Parents convicted of murdering 8-year-old son sentenced

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide involving 73-year-old woman
The Cincinnati FBI office will hold a program for high school students in April. The deadline...
Deadline approaching for Cincinnati FBI Teen Academy
For the past 10 years, Kathy Evans has baked, packaged, and personally delivered more than 600...
Nurse continues tradition of baking 6,000 cookies for assisted living residents
The woman’s dismembered body was found in a wooded area along Baltimore Avenue in North...
Cincinnati police continue investigation to determine ID of dismembered body