Clifton woman says she is ‘shaken’ after being robbed at gunpoint

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman who said she was robbed in Clifton on Thursday morning said she’s still shaken up from the incident.

Tess Schuster said a friend dropped her off in front of her home on Morrison Place at around 1:30 a.m. She was robbed as she was trying to enter her place.

“As I was putting my key in the door I heard a voice say, ‘Give me the expletive bag,’” Schuster said. “I put my hands up. I had a bag of just some snacks and water and stuff. So I just threw that and she picked it up and got back in the driver’s side (of her car). I didn’t see if anybody else in the car but I think there may have been. When she drove off I came into the house.”

Schuster said she called the police after getting into her house.

She said she’s most upset about having a gun pointed at her - she said the items that were stolen from her don’t matter.

“Never let your guard down,” Schuster said. “Be situationally aware. If you find yourself in that type of situation, if they’re asking for your phone or your purse, just give it up. It’s not worth dying for.”

Schuster said she filed a report with officers. If you have information about the robbery, please contact the Cincinnati Police Department.

