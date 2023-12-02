Dispatch: 1 stabbed in Butler County

HAMILTON (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of someone stabbed in Hamilton Saturday afternoon, dispatchers say.

Deputies responded to Hampshire Drive at approximately 4:15 p.m. according to the department.

The victim was transported to the hospital for a stab wound, dispatch said.

Authorities have not said where the victim was stabbed.

The sheriff’s office has not released information on a suspect.

This incident is currently being investigated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.