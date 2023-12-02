Dispatch: 1 stabbed in Butler County
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAMILTON (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of someone stabbed in Hamilton Saturday afternoon, dispatchers say.
Deputies responded to Hampshire Drive at approximately 4:15 p.m. according to the department.
The victim was transported to the hospital for a stab wound, dispatch said.
Authorities have not said where the victim was stabbed.
The sheriff’s office has not released information on a suspect.
This incident is currently being investigated.
