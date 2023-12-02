Contests
Dispatch: 1 stabbed in Butler County

FILE
A victim was transported to the hospital for a stab wound, according to Butler County Sheriff's Dispatch.(FILE)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Dec. 2, 2023
HAMILTON (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of someone stabbed in Hamilton Saturday afternoon, dispatchers say.

Deputies responded to Hampshire Drive at approximately 4:15 p.m. according to the department.

The victim was transported to the hospital for a stab wound, dispatch said.

Authorities have not said where the victim was stabbed.

The sheriff’s office has not released information on a suspect.

This incident is currently being investigated.

