Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Carthage, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred in Carthage Friday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called to 18 E. Seymour Avenue around 11:15 p.m. and discovered that a 35-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Kia Soul east on Seymour Avenue when she lost control of the car and hit a concrete support pier.

Initially, she suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to UC Medical Center, but died at the hospital, police said.

Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

Excessive speed and impairment are still being investigated as contributing factors to the crash.

Officers have not identified the driver at this time.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

