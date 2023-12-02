Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Carthage, police say

A driver is dead after a single-vehicle accident occurred in Carthage Friday night, according...
A driver is dead after a single-vehicle accident occurred in Carthage Friday night, according to Cincinnati police.(Atlanta News First)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred in Carthage Friday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called to 18 E. Seymour Avenue around 11:15 p.m. and discovered that a 35-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Kia Soul east on Seymour Avenue when she lost control of the car and hit a concrete support pier.

Initially, she suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to UC Medical Center, but died at the hospital, police said.

Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

Excessive speed and impairment are still being investigated as contributing factors to the crash.

Officers have not identified the driver at this time.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile was breathing and conscious but complaining of pain everywhere, dispatch said.
Boy hit by vehicle near NKY school
Hamilton County dispatch said a 62-year-old man was shot in the leg at the North College Hill...
Lockdown at North College Hill High School lifted after man was shot in leg
Excessive speed and impairment are not being investigated as factors in this crash.
Passenger dies following I-71 crash
The coroner says the two boys were 4 and 1.
4-year-old, 1-year-old die in house fire
A $50 million wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in connection with a fatal shooting at the...
Father of man shot outside Oakley Target files $50M wrongful death suit

Latest News

The Final Quarter 12-1-23
Family offering reward for return of stolen puppy
Family offering reward after puppy stolen off their front porch
Clifton woman says she was robbed in front of her own home
Clifton woman says she is ‘shaken’ after being robbed at gunpoint
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide involving 73-year-old woman