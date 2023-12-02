Family offering reward after puppy stolen off their front porch

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A family in Reading is offering a reward after their puppy was stolen from the front porch of their house.

The mother of the family of four said they had been devastated since losing Zeus, a 13-week-old bully breed.

“Right now, we just don’t feel complete without Zeus,” the woman, who declined to be identified, said.

The woman said Zeus and their other dog were out on leashes together on their front porch. She said it only took moments, and Zeus was gone.

“They came up, grabbed the dog, threw a tire out of the car to make room for the dog, and pulled off,” the woman said. “By the time I went in the house and tried to grab my keys and follow them, it was too far.”

Zeus is brown with white spots and has blue eyes. The woman described him as playful, one reason her 4-year-old daughter is taking the loss hard.

“She didn’t want to go to school,” the woman said. “She cried when she woke up this morning. For my kids and their dad, they’re upset about it. They did love the dog. It was like their best friend.”

The woman said they bought Zeus for a little over $1,000 and only had him a month before he was stolen. The family is offering a $1,000 cash reward for the dog’s return.

“We’re just hoping someone does the right thing and comes forward,” the woman said. “Put the dog on the street, I’ll go find it. Somebody please help us.”

The woman has received a few tips on the puppy’s location but nothing solid.

Anyone with information on the stolen puppy is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 513-733-4122.

