Miami RedHawks are MAC champions

DETROIT, Mich. (WXIX) - For the fourth time in program history, Miami won the MAC championship – with a 23-14 win over Toledo.

Miami running back Rashad Amos scored two touchdowns and quarterback Aveon Smith rushed for 99 yards as Miami outscored Toledo 10-0 in the fourth quarter.

“Two best teams in the MAC, we were fortunate to win it,” said head coach Chuck Martin. “Kids hung in there, fought, fought, fought and found a way to get it done at the end.”

It’s Miami’s second MAC championship in the last five seasons and the program’s first 11-win season since 2003 when Ben Roethlisberger led the RedHawks to a 13-win season.

