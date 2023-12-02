Contests
Miami RedHawks are MAC champions


Miami (Ohio) running back Rashad Amos (0) is swarmed by teammates after a 10-yard rushing touchdown during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WXIX) - For the fourth time in program history, Miami won the MAC championship – with a 23-14 win over Toledo.

Miami running back Rashad Amos scored two touchdowns and quarterback Aveon Smith rushed for 99 yards as Miami outscored Toledo 10-0 in the fourth quarter.

“Two best teams in the MAC, we were fortunate to win it,” said head coach Chuck Martin. “Kids hung in there, fought, fought, fought and found a way to get it done at the end.”

It’s Miami’s second MAC championship in the last five seasons and the program’s first 11-win season since 2003 when Ben Roethlisberger led the RedHawks to a 13-win season.

