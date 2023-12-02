Woman charged with felonious assault after stabbing man in Hamilton

BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - A 28-year-old woman was arrested Saturday afternoon for allegedly stabbing a man with a knife at a Hamilton residence, according to Hamilton Police.

Police say that Brandi Arrington, of Hamilton, stabbed her boyfriend at their apartment on Hampshire Court, causing serious harm.

A police report said the incident happened around 4:15 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital for a stab wound, police said.

Authorities have not specified where the victim was stabbed.

Arrington is charged with felonious assault and domestic violence, according to the arrest report.

This is an ongoing investigation through the Hamilton Police Department.

