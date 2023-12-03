Contests
2 dogs dead, firefighter hospitalized after house fire in Middletown, firefighters say

Two dogs are dead, and one firefighter is hospitalized after a house fire occurred in...
Two dogs are dead, and one firefighter is hospitalized after a house fire occurred in Middletown early Sunday morning, according to firefighters.(WAGM)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two dogs are dead, and one firefighter is hospitalized after a house fire occurred in Middletown early Sunday morning, according to Middletown firefighters.

Firefighters say they were called around 4:40 a.m. to the 2100 block of Tytus Avenue for the report that two children were believed to be inside the second floor of a structure.

It was later discovered that nobody was in the home at that time due to ongoing renovation.

The firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the call and discovered that the house had been burning for a while.

During the search on the second floor, one firefighter fell and had to be taken to the hospital for evaluation, firefighters said.

That firefighter is expected to be released soon, firefighters said.

Firefighters say the two dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire and died at the scene.

The cause of the fire was most likely due to a space heater that was knocked over, firefighters said.

Firefighters say the house is a total loss.

