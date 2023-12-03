2 firefighters hospitalized, released after house fire in Middletown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two firefighters were hospitalized and released after a house fire occurred in Middletown early Sunday morning, according to the Middletown Fire Department.

Firefighters say they responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the 2100 block of Tytus Avenue for the report that two children were believed to be inside the second floor of a structure.

It was later discovered that nobody was in the home at that time due to ongoing renovation.

The firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the call and discovered that the house had been burning for a while.

During the search on the second floor, one firefighter fell through the second floor and landed on another firefighter working on the first floor, according to a spokesperson from the Middletown Fire Department.

Both firefighters were treated at Atrium Medical Center and have been released, the spokesperson said.

“I am incredibly thankful that our Emergency Medical Technicians emerged from this challenging situation without serious harm. Their resilience and commitment to duty in the face of adversity are a testament to the strength of our firefighting team,” Middletown Fire Chief Thomas Shively said.

Firefighters say the two dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire and died at the scene.

The cause of the fire was most likely due to a space heater that was knocked over, firefighters said.

Firefighters say the house is a total loss.

