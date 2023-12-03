Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

2 firefighters hospitalized, released after house fire in Middletown

Two dogs are dead, and one firefighter is hospitalized after a house fire occurred in...
Two dogs are dead, and one firefighter is hospitalized after a house fire occurred in Middletown early Sunday morning, according to firefighters.(WAGM)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two firefighters were hospitalized and released after a house fire occurred in Middletown early Sunday morning, according to the Middletown Fire Department.

Firefighters say they responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the 2100 block of Tytus Avenue for the report that two children were believed to be inside the second floor of a structure.

It was later discovered that nobody was in the home at that time due to ongoing renovation.

The firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the call and discovered that the house had been burning for a while.

During the search on the second floor, one firefighter fell through the second floor and landed on another firefighter working on the first floor, according to a spokesperson from the Middletown Fire Department.

Both firefighters were treated at Atrium Medical Center and have been released, the spokesperson said.

“I am incredibly thankful that our Emergency Medical Technicians emerged from this challenging situation without serious harm. Their resilience and commitment to duty in the face of adversity are a testament to the strength of our firefighting team,” Middletown Fire Chief Thomas Shively said.

Firefighters say the two dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire and died at the scene.

The cause of the fire was most likely due to a space heater that was knocked over, firefighters said.

Firefighters say the house is a total loss.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton woman says she was robbed in front of her own home
Clifton woman says she is ‘shaken’ after being robbed at gunpoint
Brandi Arrington, 28, of Hamilton, faces felonious assault and domestic violence charges,...
Woman charged with felonious assault after stabbing man in Hamilton
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide involving 73-year-old woman
Family offering reward for return of stolen puppy
Family offering reward after puppy stolen off their front porch
A driver is dead after a single-vehicle accident occurred in Carthage Friday night, according...
Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Carthage, police say

Latest News

A few showers and cooler to start the week
A few showers and cooler to start the week
Butler County residents will see a major property tax increase in February.
Realtor gives advice to potential homebuyers ahead of huge spike in property values, taxes
The 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival took place in downtown Loveland Saturday.
3rd annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival comes to Loveland
Third annual Loveland Christmas Lighting Festival
Third annual Loveland Christmas Lighting Festival
Residents gear up for holiday events at Great Parks of Hamilton County
Residents gear up for holiday events at Great Parks of Hamilton County