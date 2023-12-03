3rd annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival comes to Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Downtown Loveland shined brightly Saturday night for its third annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

“2500 lights and about 250 decorative ornaments....the tree is over 60 feet tall along the bike trail,” explains Krista Rose, who is the marketing coordinator for the City of Loveland.

The tradition of lighting a Christmas tree is nothing new, but for the city of Loveland, they are making the most of a simple flip of a switch with a tradition that features several family-friendly activities.

“We have a craft booth for kids. All free crafts they can make reindeer bells and elf bracelets,” Rose adds. “We have a holiday market with local vendors so it’s a great time to shop local, and we have local food trucks as well.”

In addition, the Newport Aquarium was in Loveland through the Wave Foundation, which has had a partnership with the city for the last few years on city events. The aquarium provided indoor and outdoor activities for kids to enjoy.

“We have the Newport Aquarium’s Wave Foundation and they have brought some tidal sea creatures including a starfish and a hermit crab that the kids can interact with,” says Rose.

Once the Christmas tree was lit, there was a drone light show to cap off the festival.

“This is something we look to expand in the future; we hope everyone can come out to Loveland to kick off the holiday season,” Rose says.

This year’s festival included a holiday drone show of 100 drones synced to music.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.