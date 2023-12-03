Proposed federal rule to increase Head Start teachers salary

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new funding plan could help raise salaries for Head Start teachers across the country.

Many Head Start programs across the nation are struggling with staffing shortages, including Hamilton County. In November, a proposed federal rule by the Children and Families Administration would require Head Start programs to raise salaries and boost benefits.

Locally, the federally funded program is available in three formats at nearly 140 sites in Hamilton County and provides education services for children and their families.

Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency’s Vice President of Early Childhood Education spoke about how this proposal could impact teachers and students.

“We are a large program. We serve almost 2,000 children, 1,998, so some of the things they are proposing, I am so excited about, just really, really excited. I think it’ll be good. I think it’ll be good for families,” Renee Daniel explains.

In Cincinnati, Head Start teachers are making between $21 to $24 an hour.

Daniel says that’s a lot less than public school teachers with similar credentials. She adds that the work they do is not easy.

This is why Daniel says the proposed plan would be a step in the right direction and says additional funding would be required to meet salary demands.

“It really has been very difficult,” Daniel says. “We’ve done what we could do here. We’ve offered incentives. We’ve offered mental health services as well as other benefits. We still, even with all of that, we can’t compete with Amazon and some of the other bigger, larger corporations that are hiring individuals.”

The Associated Press reports President Biden asked Congress for an additional $1 billion for Head Start this year.

“I don’t know if we’re going to get any new funding and if we don’t get any new funding, we’ll have to reduce the number of children that we serve in order to make up the difference of the things they’re requiring in this new rule,” Daniel says.

The proposed plan could raise wages by as much as $10,000 for Head Start teachers and would be done over the next seven years.

