Realtor gives advice to potential homebuyers ahead of huge spike in property values, taxes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A local realtor is giving advice to potential homebuyers to prepare for a significant property value and tax increase in parts of Ohio starting in February.

In Butler County, property taxes are expected to increase by at least 40% starting in February.

“If you know your escrow is close, I would say always add to it, always be prepared, put a little extra money to the side just to save, right? Because anything can happen and ‘what ifs,” Realtor with The LAZO Group at Re/Max Daniel Shepard said. “Always put extra because you don’t truly know what that number is going to be until you get that information in your inbox or in your mail.”

Residents who are struggling to pay their property taxes now should plan ahead.

“Property taxes can put you in a bind. There will be some people that will struggle in regards to that. But I do think if you do plan ahead if you have the proper financial advisor there, they can help you with that situation,” Shepard said. “So you will definitely have some people that will be impacted when it comes to owning their home, but I think a lot of people are more prepared than you know.”

Besides Butler, only two other counties were recommended to increase by 40% or more: Clermont (43) and Knox (40).

