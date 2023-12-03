Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Realtor gives advice to potential homebuyers ahead of huge spike in property values, taxes

Butler County residents will see a major property tax increase in February.
Butler County residents will see a major property tax increase in February.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A local realtor is giving advice to potential homebuyers to prepare for a significant property value and tax increase in parts of Ohio starting in February.

In Butler County, property taxes are expected to increase by at least 40% starting in February.

“If you know your escrow is close, I would say always add to it, always be prepared, put a little extra money to the side just to save, right? Because anything can happen and ‘what ifs,” Realtor with The LAZO Group at Re/Max Daniel Shepard said. “Always put extra because you don’t truly know what that number is going to be until you get that information in your inbox or in your mail.”

Residents who are struggling to pay their property taxes now should plan ahead.

“Property taxes can put you in a bind. There will be some people that will struggle in regards to that. But I do think if you do plan ahead if you have the proper financial advisor there, they can help you with that situation,” Shepard said. “So you will definitely have some people that will be impacted when it comes to owning their home, but I think a lot of people are more prepared than you know.”

Besides Butler, only two other counties were recommended to increase by 40% or more: Clermont (43) and Knox (40).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton woman says she was robbed in front of her own home
Clifton woman says she is ‘shaken’ after being robbed at gunpoint
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide involving 73-year-old woman
Family offering reward for return of stolen puppy
Family offering reward after puppy stolen off their front porch
Brandi Arrington, 28, of Hamilton, faces felonious assault and domestic violence charges,...
Woman charged with felonious assault after stabbing man in Hamilton
A driver is dead after a single-vehicle accident occurred in Carthage Friday night, according...
Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Carthage, police say

Latest News

The 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival took place in downtown Loveland Saturday.
3rd annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival comes to Loveland
Third annual Loveland Christmas Lighting Festival
Third annual Loveland Christmas Lighting Festival
Residents gear up for holiday events at Great Parks of Hamilton County
Residents gear up for holiday events at Great Parks of Hamilton County
The Star Rush soccer team attended the FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew game at TQL Stadium...
Young soccer fans experience historic FC Cincinnati game