Windy, mild with a few showers possible

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain returns Sunday with widely scattered rain showers throughout much of the day. Isolated showers linger into Monday morning, but much of Monday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs a tad cooler back in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will also see some isolated rain showers with seasonable highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

Chilly and drier conditions move in for the middle of the week, but milder air returns late next week as more moisture moves back into the region for the first weekend of December.

Catherine's Saturday Forecast