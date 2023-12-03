Contests
Young soccer fans experience historic FC Cincinnati game

By Payton Marshall
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati went head to head with the Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference Final Saturday. FC Cincinnati’s season may have ended in heartbreak, but their run to the Eastern Conference Final had a lot of young local soccer fans inspired and excited.

While millions watched a historic match-up, whether it be from their home or in the stands of the sold-out crowd at TQL Stadium, for the kids of the Star Rush soccer team from Wyoming Middle School, Saturday night’s game was so much more.

“Oh, it’s amazing! I’ve always like been wanting to do something like this,” said Finn McCormick.

“It means a lot to me; I’m super excited,” Landon Walters says. “This chance probably comes once in a lifetime.”

Another student versed in the sport adds her sentiments about being at the game.

“As a soccer player I play left and like midfield so I like admire all the people that run all across the field because that takes a lot of energy and time,” said Sam Haller.

Haller is a fifth grader full of passion for the field, which her mom can attest to.

“My daughter, she is tiny but she is fierce!” Alice Peacock-Haller stated.

Members of the Star Rush team walked the field ahead of Saturday’s game, hand in hand with FC Cincinnati players.

“I like all the players, I think they’re all really cool,” Haller says.

When asked what it meant as a soccer player to be on the FC Cincinnati field, Haller says, “I just think I’m super lucky to get the chance to like meet all these people because I don’t think a lot of kids get to do this.”

Haller’s mom found the experience inspiring.

“For them to be able to see it played at this incredible level, it’s just so inspiring for them, because you know, if you work hard at something those dreams can come true and they’re seeing it in action; and I’m just so excited for our city because this is just such a special thing we get to have here in Cincinnati,” she says.

Columbus hangs on for the 3-2 win. They claim generational bragging rights over FCC, the east title and will host the MLS Cup next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

