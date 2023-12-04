2 indicted in assaults on postal workers during armed robberies of mail, money: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men face federal charges in recent assaults on the same day of two postal workers during armed robberies of mail and checks in Hamilton County, federal court records show.

A federal grand jury indicted Antonio Toombs and Lorenzo Brandon on one count each of conspiracy to commit assault of a postal carrier; conspiracy to commit firearms offense; robbery of mail, money, or other property of the United States and theft of mail keys, according to copies of their indictment.

Brandon and Toombs and “others known and unknown to the grand jury” were involved in the Oct. 21 offenses in the southern district of Ohio and “elsewhere,” their indictment states, indicating more than two postal carriers were robbed that day.

Two USPS letter carriers were assaulted and robbed at gunpoint for their postal “arrow keys,” according to a criminal complaint.

The men and others involved conspired to “unlawfully enrich themselves by wrongfully obtaining USPS arrow keys through armed robbery, stealing mail from USPS deposit boxes or blue collection boxes and then fraudulently converting” the checks and money orders in the mail “to their own financial benefit,” their indictment states.

Postal arrow keys are used by carriers to open mailboxes on their routes. They are regularly targeted nationally by thieves hunting mail and other items that could be sold or used to steal identities, according to the postal service.

The offenses occurred at:

The intersection of Hanna and Glenmore avenues in Westwood at 12:40 p.m.

3200 block of Harry Lee Lane in Colerain Twp around 3:40 p.m.

Video surveillance of both robbery scenes shows the same vehicle was used in both offenses, according to a criminal complaint.

It’s described in detail as a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with what appears to be a temporary Ohio license plate, ten spoke grey or silver rims, a green and white front advertisement license plate, dark tinted windows and a missing piece of trim over the rear driver-side wheel well.

Federal authorities found the USPS arrow key stolen on Harry Lee Lane when they searched Toombs’ residence on Oct. 30, the complaint states. It was in a backpack that also held Brandon’s state ID.

In addition, they found 3 handguns, personal and business checks that didn’t belong to either man, debit cards in other names, a printer, a bottle of “HEET” antifreeze and two empty bottles of acetone, all consistent with items to steal checks from collection boxes and wash and/or alter them using HEET or acetone, federal court records show.

Toombs denied being involved when authorities interviewed him.

However, his cell phone shows he had a texting conversation with someone on the day of the robberies where they discussed driving around and finding a mail man, according to the complaint.

The next day, Toombs claimed during another text conversation, “see if I can get another dub for you before tomorrow than that mail box key on me” and the other person replied, “That’s cool.”

Toombs is scheduled to appear in federal court at 1:30 p.m. Monday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Karen L. Litkovitz

He was taken into custody and booked into the Butler County Jail on Nov. 20, the same day he had an initial court appearance.

Federal officials requested pretrial detention so he remains in jail.

Brandon’s case will return to court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Stephanie Bowman.

He has pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance with location monitoring and a curfew, court records show.

Brandon has waived his right to appear in court Tuesday.

