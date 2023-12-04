Contests
2 Middletown firefighters hurt, dogs killed in house fire

Two Middletown firefighters were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and two dogs were...
Two Middletown firefighters were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and two dogs were killed in a house fire early Sunday, fire officials say.(WAGM)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Two Middletown firefighters were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and two dogs were killed in a house fire early Sunday, fire officials say.

Firefighters responded to the 2100 block of Tytus Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. after receiving a report that two children possibly were on the second floor.

Fire crews discovered the blaze was burning for a while.

A firefighter fell through the second floor as he searched for possible victims and landed on another firefighter on the first floor, according to a Middletown Fire Department spokesperson.

Both firefighters were treated at Atrium Medical Center and released, the spokesperson added.

“I am incredibly thankful that our Emergency Medical Technicians emerged from this challenging situation without serious harm. Their resilience and commitment to duty in the face of adversity are a testament to the strength of our firefighting team,” Middletown Fire Chief Thomas Shively said.

As it turns out, one was in the home, which is undergoing renovations, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire was most likely due to a space heater that was knocked over, firefighters said, adding that the home is a total loss.

A damage estimate was not released.

The incident remains under investigation.

