Airbnb is giving away 3 nights in ‘Santa’s Cabin’

Airbnb is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas decor in northern Finland.
Airbnb is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas decor in northern Finland.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - Airbnb wants to host one family in the North Pole.

Well, maybe about as close as you can get.

The company is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas décor in northern Finland.

The winter wonderland, dubbed “Santa’s Cabin,” is in the city of Rovaniemi.
The winter wonderland, dubbed "Santa's Cabin," is in the city of Rovaniemi.

The winter wonderland, dubbed “Santa’s Cabin,” is in the city of Rovaniemi.

Rovaniemi says it is the official hometown of Santa Claus, and it has what it calls the official Santa Claus Post Office.

The winners of the Airbnb giveaway can volunteer to help sort through thousands of letters there. They’ll even be supplied with elf attire to help get into the spirit.

The experience will be available to one family, with up to two adults and two children, from...
The experience will be available to one family, with up to two adults and two children, from Dec. 18–21.

The experience will be available to one family, with up to two adults and two children, from Dec. 18–21. Booking for the stay on Airbnb starts on Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. ET.

“Santa’s Cabin” is the latest themed adventure stay Airbnb has been offering, like the “Hocus Pocus” cottage and the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

