Bengals look to end Monday Night Football road winless streak

A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the...
A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals go into Monday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars as almost double-digit underdogs.

The Bengals are now 9.5-point underdogs on FanDuel for the Week 13 primetime game.

ESPN analytics give the Bengals a 33.4% chance to win the game against the 8-3 Jaguars.

The injuries have hit Cincinnati hard this season, none more so than Joe Burrow’s season-ending injury. Quarterback Jake Browning will make his second career start on Monday.

Another injury that has hurt the Bengals for several weeks was Tee Higgins’ hamstring injury.

Higgins missed three straight games, all of which were losses, but will make his return on Monday Night Football.

The 2020 draft pick is not listed on the Bengals injury report heading into the primetime game. Linebacker Logan Wilson will also play. Cincinnati will be without defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt (quad/ankle).

Monday Night Football has not been kind to the Bengals over the years.

Cincinnati has the worst road record (3-20) in Monday Night Football history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The last time the Bengals won a Monday night road game was six years before Burrow was born.

The Bengals’ last road win on Monday Night Football was against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 of the 1990 season. Burrow was born in 1996.

Monday’s game in Jacksonville begins at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

