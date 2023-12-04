Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord enters transfer portal: Report

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college...
Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord on Monday entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

McCord, who is in his third year at Ohio State, threw for 3,170 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions this season.

McCord, despite entering into the transfer portal, would still be eligible to play for the No. 7 Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 9 Missouri.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Jackson said in a Facebook post her son Brady went missing around 9 p.m. Saturday and...
Missing Colerain Twp teen located
Two Middletown firefighters were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and two dogs were...
2 Middletown firefighters hurt, dogs killed in house fire
Brandi Arrington, 28, of Hamilton, faces felonious assault and domestic violence charges,...
Woman charged with felonious assault after stabbing man in Hamilton
Butler County residents will see a major property tax increase in February.
Realtor gives advice to potential homebuyers ahead of huge spike in property values, taxes
Toddler teacher Janice Bradley blows bubbles with a toddler group at the Life Learning Center...
Proposed federal rule to increase Head Start teachers salary

Latest News

Former professional baseball player and Cincinnati Reds manager Lou Piniella waves to...
Lou Piniella, former Cincinnati manager, again misses Hall of Fame election by one vote
The Star Rush soccer team attended the FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew game at TQL Stadium...
Young soccer fans experience historic FC Cincinnati game
FC Cincinnati defender Yerson Mosquera (15) scores a goal in the second half of the MLS...
FC Cincinnati’s dream season ends
Miami (Ohio) running back Rashad Amos (0) is swarmed by teammates after a 10-yard rushing...
Miami RedHawks are MAC champions