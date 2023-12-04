Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord enters transfer portal: Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord on Monday entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, who started all season for the Buckeyes, has entered his name in the transfer portal this morning. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 4, 2023

McCord, who is in his third year at Ohio State, threw for 3,170 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions this season.

McCord, despite entering into the transfer portal, would still be eligible to play for the No. 7 Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 9 Missouri.

