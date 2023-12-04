Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord enters transfer portal: Report
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord on Monday entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.
McCord, who is in his third year at Ohio State, threw for 3,170 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions this season.
McCord, despite entering into the transfer portal, would still be eligible to play for the No. 7 Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 9 Missouri.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.