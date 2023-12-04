Contests
Chick-fil-A opening new Cincinnati location this week

The new Chick-fil-A location will add around 100 jobs to the area.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More Cincinnati residents will soon be able to “eat mor chikin.”

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will open on Wednesday in Finneytown.

The restaurant is located at 8580 Winton Road and will add around 100 jobs to the area, Chick-fil-A announced.

The Finneytown location will be open for dine-in and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and drive-thru from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chick-fil-A’s Winton Road restaurant is locally owned.

Marc Osborne is the owner-operator for the new location and will operate the Finneytown Chick-fil-A in addition to the one in Colerain Commons.

“Opening Chick-fil-A Finneytown enables us to serve Guests in a greater way and to create more meaningful roles for our leaders and Team Members,” Osborne said. “Community and care are at the heart of what we do, and I can’t wait to welcome Guests through the doors of this new restaurant.”

The Finneytown restaurant joins more than 20 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Cincinnati market.

