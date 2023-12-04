Cincinnati Nature Center’s ‘Light in the Forest’ returns

MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - The woods are illuminated at the Cincinnati Nature Center with light displays throughout the trails for this year’s ‘Light in the Forest.’

Amanda Valentine, Major Gifts Officer with Cincinnati Nature Center said, “the preparation has been going on for months of getting all of the trails lit [and] getting all of the lights up. There [are] light installations for many regional artists out [on the trails]. So we’ve been preparing for a long time so we can have a very magical December.”

Cincinnati Nature Center is calling this year’s theme a ‘celestial forest.’ Valentine adds that the Nature Center is, “...focusing on stars and twinkling lights because not only are we doing that with the lights that we are putting up, but whenever you’re walking the one mile nature trail you can also look up and see it the beautiful stars.”

And the significance of having ‘Light in the Forest’ is , “to get people out in nature, it’s so great for your mental and physical health. A lot of people stay indoors during the winter months so we want everyone to get outside engage with nature. Go for a quick stroll in the woods see some beautiful lights,” according to Valentine.

The lights you see are from local and regional artists, including some who have participated in BLINK Cincinnati. Light in the Forest artists include Golden Brown, Kemper Sauce Studios, Digital Castaway, Daniel Shields, and Owens + Crawley.

The trail is roughly a mile long and fairly flat. There is a map on Cincinnati Nature Center’s website and when you arrive, a staff member will hand out a card with a QR code on it to scan and view the map on a mobile device. The trail is handicap accessible with some assistance needed, according to the Nature Center’s website.

There will be music, food trucks, drinks and holiday shopping available for those who go to ‘Light in the Forest.’

Members of the Cincinnati Nature Center will pay $12 for adults and $8 for children. Non-members will pay $15 for adults and $10 for children. Children 2 and under are free.

Dates to attend ‘Light in the Forest’ are Thursdays through Sundays through the month of December with the exceptions of Christmas Eve (December 24) and New Year’s Eve (December 31) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Valentine urges that those wanting to attend purchase their tickets online to ensure that they get a parking spot due to limited spaces in the event of a full parking lot.

To learn more about Cincinnati Nature Center and to see other events, you can visit their website here.

