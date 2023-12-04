Cooler, Wet Weather Possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday will be mostly cloudy for much of the day under variably cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the mid 40s. There will be some isolated rain showers that move in late morning and linger into the early afternoon with areas to the west and south of Cincinnati seeing the best potential for the light rain.

Dry conditions return briefly Monday evening into Monday night, but Tuesday morning will see the return of moisture in the tri-state.

The precipitation Tuesday morning will primarily be rain showers, though there will be the potential for a wintry mix for areas north of the Ohio River. No impacts are expected from the wintry mix as it’ll quickly transition to all rain late morning.

However, some snow mix with the rain showers will be possible between 7am and noon, mainly north and east of Cincinnati.

Widespread rain will continue on and off through the day under cloudy skies and highs in the low-to-mid 40s. Total rainfall amounts Tuesday will range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

Northwest winds will bring chilly conditions and continued cloud cover Tuesday night into Wednesday with morning lows in the low 30s Wednesday followed by afternoon highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. We can’t rule out a few snow flurries, but it will be dry flakes with much of the day under mostly cloudy skies.

Warmer conditions move in Thursday along with breezy winds. Highs Thursday will spring into the upper 40s and low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds increase Thursday night through Friday as even warmer air filters into the Ohio Valley. After a mild Friday morning, the thermometer will rise into the upper 50s Friday. Rain showers move in Friday night and continue through much of the weekend with Saturday staying warm and cooler conditions move in Sunday

