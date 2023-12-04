Contests
Coroner identifies passenger who died in I-71 crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kennedy Heights man died on Friday after a single-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 71 near Ridge Avenue.

Phalanza Francisco, 63, was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Cincinnati police say the wreck happened around 10:15 a.m. on northbound I-71.

Francisco was in the backseat of a Toyota 4-Runner SUV while a 49-year-old man was driving on the exit ramp from NB I-71 to eastbound State Route 562 to Ridge Avenue and crashed into the concrete wall, police explained.

As a result of the crash, Francisco sustained serious injuries and was transported to UC Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver, however, was uninjured, officers added.

Excessive speed and impairment are not being investigated as factors in this crash.

Call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

