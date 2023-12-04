Fairfield, Hamilton city leaders to vote on recreational marijuana business bans

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio voters recently approved Issue 2, the legalization of cannabis and recreational marijuana use, but leaders in two Butler County communities to say not so fast.

Issue 2 also allows for commercial sales along with advertising and production.

This is prompting city councils in Fairfield and Hamilton to scramble to pass legislation this week to ban that before Issue 2 goes into effect on Thursday.

Fairfield City Council is scheduled to vote during their 7 p.m. meeting on Monday.

Hamilton City Council is expected to vote at their 6 p.m. meeting Wednesday.

Ohio is now the 24th state to allow adult cannabis use for non-medical purposes.

Adults 21 and over will be allowed to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and grow marijuana plants at home.

A 10 percent tax will be imposed on purchases.

The tax will pay for administration costs, addiction treatment, municipalities with dispensaries and social equity and jobs programs.

Medical marijuana use already was made legal in Ohio seven years ago, in 2016.

Fairfield and Hamilton also have prohibited medical marijuana establishments.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.