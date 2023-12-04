Fairfield man missing since Saturday, police say
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfield police are searching for a missing 21-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.
D’Vajion Rose left his home on Dec. 2 and did not show up to work, police said.
His family says they have not heard from him, which is “uncharacteristic.”
Police say Rose is believed to be driving a 2010 dark green Lincoln MKZ with license plate number JYS4297.
Anyone with information on Rose’s whereabouts needs to call the Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201.
