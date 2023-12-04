Contests
Fairfield man missing since Saturday, police say

D'Vajion Rose, 21, of Fairfield, has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 2, according to Fairfield police.(Fairfield Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfield police are searching for a missing 21-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.

D’Vajion Rose left his home on Dec. 2 and did not show up to work, police said.

His family says they have not heard from him, which is “uncharacteristic.”

Police say Rose is believed to be driving a 2010 dark green Lincoln MKZ with license plate number JYS4297.

Anyone with information on Rose’s whereabouts needs to call the Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201.

