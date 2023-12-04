Fairfield man missing since Saturday, police say

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfield police are searching for a missing 21-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.

D’Vajion Rose left his home on Dec. 2 and did not show up to work, police said.

His family says they have not heard from him, which is “uncharacteristic.”

Police say Rose is believed to be driving a 2010 dark green Lincoln MKZ with license plate number JYS4297.

Anyone with information on Rose’s whereabouts needs to call the Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.